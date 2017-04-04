Actor Rajkummar Rao has given a modern twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar as the poster of forthcoming film Behen Hogi Teri features the actor dressed up as the deity, seated on a silver motorbike.

Amul Vikas Mohan, the film’s producer, shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it: “The teaser poster for ‘Behen Hogi Teri‘ is here… Trailer out soon… Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati.”

In the poster, Rajkummar is seen in a get-up like Lord Shiva, wherein he sports a long mane, a moon crescent on his head, a rudraksh bracelet – and he sits casually – with a bored look on his face – atop a bike with slippers on his feet. The backdrop is of a street with shops with their shutters down.

The makers had also released a song from the film. Titled ‘Jai Maa’, the track has been sung by Sahil Solanki & Jyotica Tangri. It is a rehash of the song ‘Kaala Chashma‘ from Nitya Mehra’s romantic comedy Baar Baar Dekho from last year, which itself is a rehash of an old popular Punjabi number.

Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, the film – said to be a romantic comedy – also stars Gautam Gulati and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Trapped, where he played a man who is trapped in his own house at a high-rise building with no escape. Produced by Phantom Films and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it released on March 17. While on the other hand, fillm’s lead actress Shruti Haasan last film was Katamarayudu opposite Pawan Kalyan, which is doing great business at the Box Office.

Also, Gautam Gulati Gautam has previously worked in “Azhar”, where the actor essayed the role of former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Behen Hogi Teri is slated to release on 26 May.