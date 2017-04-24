After starting off on the right note at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, actor Rajkummar Rao says his film Newton has won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

The festival started on April 11, and will go on till April 25.

The actor took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news about the win.

He posted: “After Berlinale win, another feather in Newton’s cap. Won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.”

“Newton” is Amit Masurkar’s second film after “Sulemani Keeda” in 2014.

The film had its world premiere at Berlinale, and won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section there. The film also went to 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Also starring Anjali Patel, “Newton”, a political black comedy, revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as “Masaan“, “Ankhon Dekhi” and “Umrika“.

Rajkummar Rao has recently started shooting for Ratna Sinha’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana in Allahabad, which is written by Kamal Pande.

Produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundarya Production, directed by Ratna Sinha also featuring Kriti Kharbanda, the shooting of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is currently underway.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.