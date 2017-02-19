‘Newton’ wins top honour at Berlinale

Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patel starrer political comedy “Newton“, which had its world premiere at 67th Berlin International Film Festival, won the Art Cinema award in the Forum segment. The festival started on February 9.

Sharing the news on Twitter, an excited Rajkummar tweeted on Saturday: “So happy to share ‘Newton’ has won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section at Berlinale. Congratulations team.”

Directed by Amit Masurkar, “Newton” revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

Some 43 films were screened in the Forum segment at the festival, which concludes on Sunday. In which 29 had their world premieres.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as “Masaan”, “Ankhon Dekhi” and “Umrika”.