Rajkummar Rao Welcomes Boman Irani & Mouni Roy To Made In China!

Actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed actors Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in Made In China and said that the upcoming film will be a crazy ride.

Rajkummar on Thursday tweeted, “‘Made In China’ just got bigger and better. Welcome Mouni Roy and Boman Irani sir. This one’s going to be a crazy ride.”

Mouni is set to play Rajkummar’s wife in the movie, which will be will be directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale.

Made in China will start rolling in September in Mumbai and then travel to Gujarat and China.

This is Rajkummar’s second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films after the horror comedy film Stree, which will hit theatres on August 31.