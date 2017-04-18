Rajkummar Rao has recently started shooting for Ratna Sinha’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana in Allahabad, which has been produced by Vinod Bachchan and written by Kamal Pande.

While shooting for the movie recently, the versatile actor surprised the makers by penning a poem, that too a romantic one!

Everyone on the set was pleasantly surprised by Rajkummar’s impromptu decision of penning a romantic poem that really worked for his character and the scene!

Rajkummar informs, “There was a scene where my character is to recite a poem for Kriti’s (co-star Kriti Kharbanda) character. To make my lines more interesting, I wove them into a poem. It was an impromptu effort, written with the belief that the poem would help me connect with the lines better. And I think it worked out quite well for the character and the scene,” rattling off the lines, “Manzil Ho Tum, Sapna Ho Tum, Uparwale Ki Sabse Khoobsurat Kalpana ho tum.”

Produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundarya Production, directed by Ratna Sinha and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, the shooting of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is currently underway.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.