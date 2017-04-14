Rajkummar Rao to play Subhas Bose in Mehta’s web series

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has cast his blue-eyed-boy Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in an upcoming web series, to go live on ALTBalaji.

Rajkummar is not just excited about exploring a new medium, but also to essay a character he never thought he would get to play.

“For us, as actors, it’s about the story and the character, not so much about the medium.

“I did my first film Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ with Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Entertainment, and to do this new show for ALTBalaji is like coming back home,” Rajkummar said here on Thursday.

Asked to talk about his role, Rajkummar said: “This is why we need a show on Bose. Because if we were making one on (Mahatma) Gandhi, you wouldn’t ask me this.”

The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him a “rockstar”.

“It will be a compelling and thrilling watch,” Mehta said.

On associating once again with Rajkummar, whom he has directed earlier in “CityLights“, “Shahid“, “Aligarh” and the upcoming “Omerta“, Mehta quipped: “It’s a question all actors ask me.”

This show is not to be confused with a web series on the freedom fighter that is being helmed by filmmaker Kabir Khan for Amazon Prime Video.