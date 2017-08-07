Rajkummar Rao Talks About His Bareilly Ki Barfi Character

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the role of Pritam Vidrohi in forthcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi, says the kind of variations the character has is very unique.

Director Nitesh Tiwari had narrated the script of Bareilly Ki Barfi to Rajkummar before the release of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

“The moment he started reading Pritam Vidrohi, I was sold that I am doing this film. The kind of variation that Pritam has is very unique,” Rajkummar said in a statement. Rajkummar was impressed with Tiwari’s narrating style.

“It was one of the best narrations, and personally I prefer reading my scripts, but Nitesh sir is such an amazing actor himself and he knew his characters inside out,” the actor added.

The story of Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around three persons — Chirag, Pritam and Bitti played by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar and Kriti Sanon. The film is releasing on August 18. Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone. Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film. Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

The actors have kick-started their promotions in a very unique and mischevious manner. Kriti Sanon along with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana gatecrashed an engagement ceremony at a suburban hotel in Mumbai and surprised everyone. Earlier, the film was suppose to clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited gangster film Haseena Parkar but the makers of the film have postponed the release date of their film to avoid the clash.

Rajkummar was last seen in Vikram Aditya Motwane’s Trapped which had tanked at the box office.