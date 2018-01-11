After teasing us with multiple tweets, Rajkummar Rao has finally revealed the title and important details about his next movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

A couple of days earlier, Rajummar Rao initiated to play this guessing game with us about his next movie with Shraddha Kapoor. He tweeted “Getting ready to roll our horror comedy with the most wonderful @ShraddhaKapoor. #ReadingSessions. #Whatsthetitle @MaddockFilms”

To which Shraddha Kapoor replied, “But….. what’s the title? Readings with the absolutely fantastic @RajkummarRao Horror-comedy time!”

By this time, we were sure about the genre being horror comedy but we weren’t given anything apart from that. Their fans were eagerly waiting for an official announcement of the same.

Today Rajkummar Rao took the Twitter and announced the title, “We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy #Stree. Exciting schedule ahead! @ShraddhaKapoor. Directed by Amar Kaushik. Written by Raj&DK. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj&DK.”

We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy #Stree.

Exciting schedule ahead! @ShraddhaKapoor Directed by Amar Kaushik

Written by Raj&DK

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj&DK pic.twitter.com/uoyPtTTkdD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 11, 2018

Golmaal Again was the recent horror comedy we saw which went on to become a huge success. Rajkummar Rao has his plate full with interesting movies and even Shraddha will have an eventful 2018. Rajkummar Rao had an amazing 2017 roaring his presence with outstanding movies like Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. From performing on the stage at Shri Ram Centre in Delhi to picking up the nuances of acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the 33-year-old actor started in the industry with no godfather.

In a span of eight years, he has cemented his space with his work in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Aligarh, and City Lights. Stree is backed by Maddock Films and is directed by Raj and DK. They will begin the shoot from January end.

Avoiding more questions on the film with Shraddha, Rajkummar said he signed the film as he liked the script.

“I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that’s the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it.”