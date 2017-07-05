Rajkummar Rao seems to be following the footsteps of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in terms of getting into the skin of his on-screen character. Aamir Khan’s body transformation video for Dangal had taken the internet by storm last year. While the superstar continues to be an inspiration for youngsters across the country, Rajkummar Rao too seems to be inspired by him.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter to share photos of his physical transformation over time with each of his films. While he had beefed up for his latest romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri, he had lost oodles of weight to get a starved look for his survival drama Trapped, which released in March this year.

For his forthcoming web series titled Bose, the actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar. He is sporting a half bald look and has gained 10 kilos to essay Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on screen. How does he look? Check it out right here!

Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/diLW4rODvk — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 5, 2017

While Rajkummar flaunts his belly which he has made for playing Bose, he has kept his bald look a secret by wearing a cap while clicking the photo. And we must admit that he looks different!

Look transformation is something for which Rajkummar Rao can go to any extent. Before the release of his movie Trapped, the actor had revealed that he had actually starved himself for days to get that starved look and feel! No, he did not eat and drink air, he survived on black coffee and carrots for days to get into the right shape of the character as required by the script!

Not just for lead roles, the actor is willing to undergo extreme look transformation even for cameos. He underwent a dramatic look transformation for Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, where he did a guest appearance. In the Dinesh Vijan directorial, Rajkummar essayed a 324-year-old man. To get the look, the National Award-winning actor would reportedly get into the tedious process of applying prosthetics for 5-6 hours daily!

That’s some serious level of dedication we must say!