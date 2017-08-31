Rajkummar Rao is a gift from the universe to Bollywood. Rao is probably one of the most talented and versatile actors of this age, in Bollywood. Despite unconventional looks and a guy next door personality, he has made it big all in Bollywood.

He showcases his talent as a seasoned actor with each of his projects. He proved his mettle as an actor in the industry. Rao is not only one of the celebrated stars in our industry, but he nails each role that he inhabits.

From the National Award-winning performance in Shahid to the lover-boy-gone-rogue in Queen, from being a man trapped in a house in Trapped, to playing a journalist in Aligarh, Rao balanced both commercial and alternative cinema, equally impressive in both. Basically, he never focused on being a ‘hero’ and yet, proved that when it came to pulling off characters, he was the ultimate hero after all!

It is also said that after Rajkummar shifted to Mumbai, he started making rounds to various studios. On a daily basis, he met several casting directors. They mentioned that he wasn’t fair enough to be a Hindi film hero. However, these mean wordings never bothered Rajkumar. On his birthday, we talk about Rajkummar Rao’s 5 best roles of all time.

1. Kai Po Che

His first major commercial success came in with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘3 mistakes of my Life’ and Rajkummar gave a stellar performance as Govind Patel, a geek whose motive is to expand their small sports business into a big one. His performance was very well received by the critics and audience alike.

2. Shahid

The film that actually brought the limelight to Rajkummar’s footsteps was Hansal Mehta’s Shahid. Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai, Rajkummar played the title role. His extremely measured acting and subtle intensity won him the National Award for Best Actor and Filmfare for Best Actor (critics) as well. Shahid was definitely Rajkummar Rao’s triumph.

3. Aligarh

And once again, the actor showed us a side of his acting skills that left us in awe of him. Not that anyone could have done this role better, but we certainly don’t think any of them would have been daring enough to pick it up, in the first place. Which Bollywood actor would want to play a journalist helping a gay university professor in a controversial film? No one but Rajkummar.

4. Trapped

The guy played the role of a man trapped in a flat of a Mumbai high rise. Rajkummar went through an immense transformation for this role. Seriously, who else can you imagine doing this role but Rajkummar?

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

The transition between the two characters he plays in the film is phenomenal. His switch between seedha saada guy and gully ka goonda will have you bewildered. Many critics have appreciated Rajkummar for his performance and have noted that the film mainly works because of his act.

Bonus!

Newton

Recently, the trailer of the movie was released in India and it’s beyond amazing. Newton was premiered at the 67th Berlin Film Festival and no points for guessing that the film was highly applauded there. After the screening, the movie not only won International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE), competition among 43 films, but it also won a standing ovation from the jury.

We just can’t wait to see his one more stellar performance.

Rajkummar Rao may not need heroic roles in his career but there’s no denying that he’s the hero the industry desperately needs! Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao!