Who would have guessed powerhouse performer, Rajkummar Rao could also dance! Having successfully essayed a variety of characters, the talented actor finally got an opportunity to showcase his dancing skills in the highly-anticipated, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Lauded for his brilliant performance in the dark comedy, Newton ((being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2018), Rajkummar recently shot a promotional track, Pallo along with his co-star, Kriti Kharbanda for his upcoming family entertainer. The song is a peppy number sung by Jyotika Tangri and Yaseer Desai and has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Rajkummar says, “Though I’m not a trained dancer, I have enjoyed dancing since I was a kid but don’t get too many opportunities to do so on screen. This song is set in a club and we shot it in one night.”

The powerhouse performer informs that before he entered Bollywood, he was part of a dance troupe in Gurgaon and participated in a lot of competitions.

Adds Rajkummar, “But since not too many people know this, whenever they see my happy feet on celluloid they are like, ‘Oh you can dance too, we never imagined!’”

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, a dramatic love story set against the backdrop of civil services in our country. Sattu (Rajkummar) and Arti (Kriti) meet for a proposed arranged marriage and fall in love. Everything is going well until an unexpected twist brings a joyride of ambition, family values and emotions.

Excited about her role, Kriti says, “Aarti will always stay close to my heart! The movie is a ride of emotions and I’m loving every bit of it.”

Gushing about her co-star, Kriti adds, “Raj is amazing. He pushes you to do better and better. We already know he’s an amazing actor and I was lucky enough to witness it.”

Deepak Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents a Soundrya Production, produced and co-produced by Vinod Bachchan, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, with Zee Music Company as its music partner, written by Kamal Pande, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is scheduled to release on the 10th of November 2017.