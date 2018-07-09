The shooting for Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut starrer “Mental Hai Kya” has concluded here.

The film’s producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday tweeted a photograph of Kangana and Rajkummar posing on the streets here.

“And it’s a wrap! Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose for ‘Mental Hai Kya‘ after completing the shooting schedule in London,” Ekta captioned the image.

“Mental Hai Kya” is slated to release on February 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National Award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like “Anaganaga O Dheerudu” and “Size Zero“.

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 in “Queen“