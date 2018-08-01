Rajkummar Rao: I Think Acting Has Finally Made Me Beautiful!

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao feels that acting has finally made him beautiful as well.

The actor has received many awards for his work in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Shahid.

On Tuesday, he bagged ‘Man of the Moment’ award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Excited about it, Rajkummar said in a statement, “While I won several awards last year and this year for acting, I think acting has finally made me beautiful as well with this Vogue Beauty Award.”

“It means a lot. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents for all the support, encouragement and all the hardships that they have faced to make me who I am,” he added.

Rajkummar has films Fanney Khan, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in his kitty.