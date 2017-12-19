Rajkummar Rao To Continue His Magic In 2018 With These Films

The Devil whispered in my ear, “You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.” Today I whispered in the Devil’s ear, “I am the storm.” The storm in Bollywood today is none other than Rajkumar Rao.

This man has proved his mettle in a career ranging 7 years and showed everyone that a star need not always be born with good looks or have a Godfather in the industry. This Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star’s kitty is full with upcoming movies across different genres.

Fanne Khan

An official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, Fanne Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar. Rajkumar Rao will be seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this movie and has lost 10kg for his role in this movie. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta.

Omerta

Omerta will see Rajkumar Rao in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film will explore the 1994 kidnappings of westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison. The story of infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002.

5 Weddings

Starring Rajkumar Rao and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles, 5 Weddings is the story of an American journalist who travels to India to cover Bollywood weddings. As fate would have it a liaison officer is assigned to the project, whose sole job is to prevent any journalistic espionage under India’s Censorship Laws. The coverage of Bollywood weddings unfolds entangled stories of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.

Love Sonia

Directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark the producer of Life of Pi, Love Sonia is the story of a young, Indian village girl and her turmoil’s through the world of International sex trafficking. The film stars both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities like Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Rajkumar Rao, Richa Chaddha to name a few. Even though the film was given an adults certificate, the makers have been ordered 45 cuts.

Ami Saira Bano

For the first time, Rajkumar Rao has headed towards a Bengali film, titled Ami Saira Bano, where he plays the role of a transgender who is rechristened as Saira Bano by the transgender community. Directed by Rahul Mukherjee after a long time a Hindi film hero will be attempting such a character on the big screen.

The journey of Rajkumar Rao has been truly sensational from Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 to Newton in 2017. As viewers, let’s hope that Rao keeps entertaining us more and more with stellar performances and interesting choice of movies.