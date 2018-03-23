Rajkummar Rao Clears The Air Of Rejecting A Film With Sushant Singh Rajput!

Rajkummar Rao who is all set to hit the big screen with Hansal Mehta’s Omerta was continuously being questioned as to why he rejected a film with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor recently clarified the air that he has never been approached for any such film. The two have shared the silver screen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che which marked the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao told India TV, “Kai Po Che is a really special film for all of us, and I keep getting messages on social media handles that we all should collaborate again. I’m sure that both Sushant and I will collaborate on something exciting very soon,” he said.

The actor was also questioned about whether he walked out of Nitesh Tiwari’s film because he was not ready to play the 2nd lead, where Sushant Singh Rajput was the lead actor.

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari, Rajkumar added, “As a fan, I can’t wait to watch his films and I am sure this one will be wonderful as well. I can’t wait to collaborate with him on something soon.”

Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut. Whereas Sushant Singh Rajput will soon be seen in Son Chiriya opposite Bhumi Pednakar and Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan.