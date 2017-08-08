The latest poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi is highly intriguing as it features Rajkummar Rao draped in a saree, and Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana look at him. While the trailer got us acquainted with the fact that Pritam Vidrohi is a salesman at a Saree store, the poster has a quirky way to take the narrative forward.

Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi is seen in two different avatars in the film, one of the quiet and timid saree vendor and the other of the out and out mawali.

The poster has the innocent and naive Rajkumar Rao draped in a Saree, while Kriti Sanon looks confused and Ayushmann Khurrana is seen helpless. The equation between all three of them is endearing.

The new poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi is as quirky as the colourful film is. After intriguing the audience with the flamboyant posters and the refreshing trailer, the slice of life film has treated the audience with yet another interesting poster.

The tastiest film of the year is leaving no stone unturned to satisfy our taste buds.

The slice of life film revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkumar Rao are seen competing for her love.

The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked and the music of the film is winning hearts. The songs Sweety Tera Drama and Nazm Nazm are ruling charts. The latest song ‘Twist Kamariya’ too has been garnering appreciation for Kriti Sanon’s powerful break dance and the crackling chemistry between Bitti and Chirag.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is the collaborative effort between Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain contributed to a power packed script to Juno Chopra’s sphere headed execution while Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari captured perfect frames.

Bareilly Ki Barfi brings to celluloid for the first time the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. The film is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.