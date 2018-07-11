Rajkumar Hirani To Screen Sanju In The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After it’s incredible success worldwide, Rajkumar Hirani now heads to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to screen Sanju for Australian students!

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a celebration of Indian cinema in the land down under. This year the festival will be taking place from 10th – 22nd August 2018, under the unifying theme of inclusion.

This year, the festival is delighted and proud to present Rajkumar Hirani as the key guest who will celebrate Indian Cinema along with the diaspora at IFFM. The director who’s currently riding on a huge success wave after his film Sanju has gone on to becoming the highest grosser of 2018.

Rajkumar Hirani will be screening the film Sanju for university students from LaTrobe. Australia’s 3rd best university where a huge mix of kids from all races and countries study. He will introduce the film, talk about Sanjay Dutt and show them a very different sort of biopic something they aren’t familiar with. For many this will be their first Bollywood film ever. On talking about the screening he said, “It’s always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of Sanju for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt.”