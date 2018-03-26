Rajkumar Hirani, Ekta Kapoor Praise Vivaan Parashar For Skin Of Marble!

Having a strong theatre background, actor Vivaan Parashar brought his talent to the fore with a short film titled, Skin of Marble. Inspired by Manto‘s soulful writing, the movie that is a poetic take on love and heartache showcases the actor’s ability to portray a range of emotions. The fresh talent, who belongs to Naseeruddin Shah’s group Motley, has impressed big names of Bollywood with his stellar performance.The dialogues of the film are written by Mr. Javed Siddiqui(Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge etc).

If sources are to be believed czarina of the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor was so taken with Vivaan’s portrayal of Param in the film that she expressed a desire to work with him. Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, actor Suneil Shetty and dialogue writer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire were all praises for the actor, who has already found permanence in Indian digital cinema.

Says popular film critic, Rajeev Masand, “Vivaan is confident and he’s assured. His dialogue delivery and his body language- all very strong. It’s a tough first film for an actor but he’s very good in it- both in the romantic and dramatic bits.”

Award winning filmmaker, Shyam Benegal says, “Vivaan has an excellent screen presence. He projects great warmth and vulnerability and conviction. My congratulations and best wishes for his success in the future. Tastefully filmed.”

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Plz watch a short directed by somebody who was the reason for me to shift to mumbai from delhi overnight.”

Meenakshi Dixit tweeted, “Watch this amazing short by one of the finest directors of all time #PankajParashar #NaseeruddinShah #SkinofMarble.”

Film director Satish Kaushik says,”Skin of marble is a short film with a big emotion.. Love…Handled beautifully and lyrically by Pankaj Parashar..What amazes me is the performance of superbly talented Vivaan Parashar who stands like a seasoned actor in front of thespian Naseerudin Shah..Congrats Pankaj ,Vivaan & Team for this heart rendering film”.