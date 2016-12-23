SHARE

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, Soundarya filed for a divorce petition in family court today. Soundarya tied the knot with Ashwin Ramkumar in a grand ceremony in 2010. The couple have a one year old son, Ved.


The director had tweeted about her separation, earlier in September, saying “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.”

Rajinikanth's Younger Daughter Soundarya Files For Divorce
Rajinikanth’s Younger Daughter Soundarya Files For Divorce

The divorce petition has been filed with mutual consent from both stating difference of opinions as the cause.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY