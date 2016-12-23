Rajinikanth’s Younger Daughter Soundarya Files For Divorce

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, Soundarya filed for a divorce petition in family court today. Soundarya tied the knot with Ashwin Ramkumar in a grand ceremony in 2010. The couple have a one year old son, Ved.

The director had tweeted about her separation, earlier in September, saying “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.”

The divorce petition has been filed with mutual consent from both stating difference of opinions as the cause.