What? Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to clash with Akshay’s Padman

A few days back, Akshay Kumar took to his twitter account and made an announcement about a new release date of his movie, Padman. Earlier, it was supposed to release in April 2018 but now, it is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.

Soon after this announcement was made, fans started talking if Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 is going to be postponed ahead. But now, this news has come as a shocker to us and we are sure that it might be for guys as well.

It seems that we are going to witness the biggest and an unusual clash at the box office. Both 2.0 & Padman are going to release together on the big screen. As Khiladi Kumar stars in both the movies, it will be really interesting to see what will happen. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, it is being said that the makers of 2.0 haven’t really changed any dates till now. Lyca Productions creative head Raju Mahalnigam said, “As of now, the release date of the film is January 25. No change in that.” He also said that 2.0 will be targeting at least 10000 screens, making it one of the widest release after Baahubali: The Conclusion. He added, “The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and in foreign languages after the Indian release.”

As the movie 2.0 will be also released in 3D, Akshay’s Padman might get a lesser number of screens and it will have a huge effect on its box office numbers too. Now, let’s just wait and watch what happens!

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel of Robot which stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. This movie will showcase some high-level VFX leaving everyone amazed!

Padman is directed by R Balki which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The story is based on a Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

We just hope both 2.0 and Padman don’t clash at the box office as it will somehow affect the numbers.