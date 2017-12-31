Rajinikanth: “Under The Guise Of Democracy, Political Parties Are Looting Their Own People”

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said that he would float a political party that would practice “spiritual politics” and contest in all of the state’s 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls.

Announcing his decision at a meeting here, Rajinikanth said his party will not be contesting in the local body elections as the time for that was less.

His entry into politics is a “compulsion of time”, the superstar said amid loud cheering of his fans.

As per schedule, the next Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held in 2021.

He said the decision to contest in the 2019 Parliamentary elections will be taken at an appropriate time. Rajinikanth urged his fans not to talk about politics or comment about other parties till his party is floated. He said the first task was to get many of his unregistered fan clubs registered with the parent body.

Rajinikanth said he was not getting into politics for power. He said at the age of 45 he was not interested in political power and now at the age of 68 one cannot say he was power crazy. He said the politics in the country has gone very wrong.

“Under the guise of democracy, political parties are looting their own people,” Rajinikanth remarked.

He said the existing system should be changed.

The actor said his party would resign if it was not able to fulfil the electoral promises within three years of coming into power.

The political happenings in Tamil Nadu during the past one year has made the state a laughing stock.

Rajinikanth agreed that it was not an easy task to float a political party and face the elections.

“It is like taking a pearl from the deep sea.”

He said he was confident of getting people’s support and represented the common man.

Rajinikanth said his party’s philosophy will be Truth, Work and Growth.

He advised his fans to “think good, talk good and do good”.