Here’s How Rajinikanth Thanked His Friends For Their Birthday Wishes

Tamil movie star Rajinikanth thanked all his friends from the fields of politics, films and sports for their warm wishes on his 67th birthday.

Rajinikanth, who on Tuesday turned 67, received birthday wishes from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Sachin Tendulkar and Thiru O. Paneerselvam among many others.

“My heartfelt thanks to all my political friends, film fraternity friends, sports world friends and media friends and well wishes for wishing me on my birthday,” Rajinikanth tweeted on Tuesday night.

Rajinikanth separately acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar also thanked his 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar and wrote, “Thank you very much for your warm wishes Akshay.”

Thank you very much for your warm wishes Akshay https://t.co/IQWX8CzPqF — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 12, 2017

Trending

“Dear Shah Rukh Khanji, thank you very much for your warm birthday wishes,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

Dear @iamsrk ji , thank you very much for your warm birthday wishes — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 12, 2017

The Sivaji star also received a letter from Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru O. Panneerselvam.

To that, he tweeted, “Thank you very much respected Thiru O. Panneerselvam for your letter wishing me for my birthday.”

Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in 2.0 with Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.Made on a lavish budget of 400 crores, 2.0 is touted as the costliest Asian film to be ever made. It is all set to release on 27th April 2018.