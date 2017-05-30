South superstar Rajinikanth kicked off the 40 days schedule for his next, Kaala Karikaalan, in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon in a crowded alley of Grant Road.

After a late night wrap-up, the team moved to Dharavi and Wadala yesterday to shoot the crucial scenes.

Aware of Rajini’s massive fan following, a high security was appointed around the set. A source from the sets told Mid-Day, “The story cuts across several years and the look of characters changes accordingly. It is a challenge for the stylist to maintain costumes, make-up and hairstyles. Director Pa Ranjith wanted actors whose performance could add layers to the film. Casting Nana [Patekar] and Huma [Qureshi] alongside Rajini was apt.”

1 of 7

The film will be shot in several places like South Bombay’s Kala Ghoda, Marine Lines, Wadala and Dharavi.

“It’s a story about a boy who makes it big in the world of crime. He operates from Dharavi, which is why the place plays a pivotal part in the narrative. The team will shoot in Mumbai for the next 40 days and then leave for an extensive schedule in Chennai,” the source revealed.

The superstar was spotted sporting two avatars at the shooting location. The first avatar saw the star in his usual white kurta pyjama, whereas the second avatar was in a black kurta pyjama. The star acknowledged his fans by waving after getting down from his car.

Trending :

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own style. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.