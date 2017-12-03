All the fans out there, you will have to wait for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 a little longer now. The makers of the film have postponed the release date from January 2018 to April 2018.

After changing the release date two times earlier, now it will hit the theatres in April 2018. A few says back, Akshay Kumar, who has a major role in 2.0, announced his another film, Padman’s release date as he shifted his film from April 2018 to January 2018. So, this made sure that there won’t be Akshay v/s Akshay at the box-office.

Akshay, in an interview to Mid-Day had said, “Why would I clash with my own film? It will be either Padman or 2.0.” Putting all the rumours to rest, Akshay finally reveals that both the movies won’t clash on the big screen. He further added, “While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They will decide whether they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do, I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead.”

Lyca Productions issued an official statement about the release date. The statement read, “Lyca Productions – Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar – Shankar magnum opus SciFi action thriller 2.0 to be screened worldwide on April 2018. Nation’s costliest 3D film starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, directed by Shankar, music by AR Rahman. The high-tech post production works are fully geared and the team is all set for the release schedule.”

Though, the makers haven’t put the exact release date of the film. But it’s releasing on April 27, 2018. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and posted the same. He wrote, “#BreakingNews: #2Point0 to release on 27 April 2018… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar… Directed by Shankar.”

If you guys remember, the huge blockbuster and one of the all-time top films, Baahubali: The Conclusion had released this year on April 28, 2017 and now 2.0 is also releasing on April 27, 2017, will 2.0 repeat the Baahubali magic? After watching the motion poster and solo posters, we assume that Shankar’s 2.0 will break all the box-office records for sure!

Interestingly, 2.0 will have a face-off with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War since it is also releasing on April 27, 2018 in India. Well, there will be a tough competition between these two films as both the films are known for their own respective content. Do you guys think that it will affect the numbers of both the films? Do let us know in the comments section below.