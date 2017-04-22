Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.o postponed to January next year

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction action drama 2.o, which was earlier scheduled to release for Diwali this year, has been postponed to 25th January next year, the makers announced on Friday.

“Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.o shifts to January 25, 2018. It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX,” tweeted Raju Mahalingam, COO, Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.o.

Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX. — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) April 21, 2017

A sequel to Rajinikanth’s own 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. Akshay is being introduced to Tamil filmdom in the role of an antagonist. The film features Rajinikanth in dual roles – a scientist and a robot.

The Rs 450-crore film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Had the film released in Diwali, 2.o would have to clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s upcoming flick Secret Superstar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal film franchise. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever among others. Shooting for the film is presently underway in Hyderabad. There have been reports that to avoid a clash with 2.0, Golmaal Again has been preponed to 6th October.

Secret Superstar is being directed by debutant Advait Chandan and it features National Award winning actress Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame in the central character. The film also stars Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in a cameo. The film revolves around the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and presented by Zee Studios.

Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. With Golmaal Again getting preponed and 2.0 postponed, Aamir’s Secret Superstar is now in a position to pull the festive crowd during Diwali alone!