Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0’s Teaser Release Date Is Here!

One of the most anticipated films of the year is Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. The film is a sequel to Robot which starred Rajini in a double role. This time, Akshay will be seen as the lead antagonist in the film.

After we saw the brilliant first look posters of the film, now we hear, a teaser release date of the film has been finalized. Reports suggest that April 14th will be the big day.

2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment.

The film is slated to release in Diwali. It is touted to be one of most expensive films to be made in recent times.