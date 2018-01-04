As we all know Rajnikanth is all set to be back with 2.0. This will be the sequel to the 2010’s hit Rajinikanth film Robot. We are pretty acquainted with Chitti, the robot that Rajinikanth plays in the film but apart from this we also know that Akshay Kumar is all set to share the screen with him.

The fans have been waiting since a very long time to see a glimpse of the movie and now if the reports are to be believed, the teaser of 2.0 will be launched on January 6 at the Natchathira Vizha.

The film, that was supposed to release in January this year, was pushed to April due to pending VFX work. And this left many fans disappointed. But going by this latest piece of news, they have a reason to rejoice.

This film of director Shankar is not just a film, but an experience. The grandeur, the technology, the feel and the look of his movies have always been above par. From the rows of robots that we see on the silver screen to the high octane action sequences, everything is planned to perfection before execution.

Trending

2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment. It also stars Amy Jackson in a key role. Made on a lavish budget of 400 crores, 2.0 is touted as the costliest Asian film to be ever made.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is teaming up with Kabali director Pa Ranjith for Kaala Karikaalan., which has already gone on the floors. Tipped to be a gangster drama, Kaala will release in the second half of 2018.