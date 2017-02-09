Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan & Mohanlal To Be A Part Of Rajamouli’s Mahabharata

S S Rajamouli is surely one ambitious director. While he has got everyone hooked onto the Baahubali craze, looks like he has another big surprise for us. The second part of Baahubali is all set to release this April and post that, Rajamouli will start work on his next.

According to reports, he has a Mahabharata trilogy in his mind that is to star biggies like Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in lead roles. There is no clarity over who will be playing which character as of now.

Aamir was recently quoted saying, “I’m a huge fan of Rajamouli’s work and if he ever plans to make ‘Mahabharata‘, I’d love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna”.

Buzz is that the film is expected to hit the theaters in 2018. Considering the major casting coup, one can only imagine the film’s budget and also what a mark it will leave at the box office, with biggies like Rajini, Aamir and Mohanlal in one film.

The film will be shot in 3 languages, Tamil Telugu and Hindi. Reportedly, the film’s budget is around 400 crores.