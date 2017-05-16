Businessman Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who were earlier sent a legal notice by vendor Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia for allegedly cheating the textile owner of 24 lakhs, have now slapped a defamation notice for Rs.100 crore on Bhalotia who publicly called the celebrity couple a cheat and tried to malign their reputation for extra media coverage.

Raj, who immediately clarified that the vendor was misusing his connections and abusing the law, has filed a quashing petition in the Bombay High Court as it is a clear quashing case by the legal book.

Confirms Mr Raj Kundra’s spokesperson, “Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra have slapped a defamation notice for Rs.100 crore on Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia. A quashing petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court as they have tight contracts signed and have been responsibly following the laws of the land.”

Ravi Bhalotia, who earlier filed a complaint said in a statement, “They bought bedsheets worth Rs 1.5 crore from me in 2015. I handed over the items to them, for which they paid Rs 1.44 crore in January 2016. When I approached them, they made several false promises and convinced me to give them another consignment of bedsheets worth Rs 18 lakh in July 2016. But they never paid me for it.”

Post that FIR was registered at Bhiwandi Police Station against the couple under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

In reply Kunder soon released a statement in which he said that “the vendor has misused his connections in various stations”.

“This is a civil matter and an abuse of the law. We have tight contracts signed and on the contrary, the vendor owes us money for not fulfilling orders. Beat deal is, unfortunately, being wound up due to the business failing and we are following the laws of the land to close the various matters properly,” Kundra said in a statement.