Raj Kumar Hirani – From Munnabhai To Sanju; Story Of The Man Who Struck Gold 5 Times In A Row!

Rajkumar Hirani who is known for his excellent body of work has added another feature to his cap with the phenomenal success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

After treating the audience with Bollywood classics like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, 3 Idiots and PK, Rajkumar Hirani brings yet another film which has created a mark on the masses globally.

Touted to be a miracle maker, Rajkumar Hirani continue his bull run at the box office as his latest release Sanju is on a record shattering spree.

The film has garnered immense love and appreciation from audience and critics alike a testimony of which is seen at the box office as Sanju mints a whopping amount of 145.41 crores within 4 days.

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film saw a Massive opening on Day 1 by minting 34.75 crores which is the biggest non-holiday opener of 2018 followed by marking biggest Sunday collections ever for a Hindi film.

It also marks to be the 2nd highest non-holiday opening of all times after Baahubali.

Rajkumar Hirani is well known to be a life changer in many ways. Rajkumar Hirani’s talent for emotional manipulation made viewers reflect on the need for empathy and humanity in modern medicine (Munnabhai M.B.B.S., 2003), a film which brought back Sanjay Dutt as an actor.

With Sanju’s worldwide release and a phenomenal opening has again proved to be a career-saving game for Ranbir Kapoor.

Rajkumar Hirani has time and again treated the audience with films that have gone ahead to create a strong impact on the masses.