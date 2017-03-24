Raima Sen turns a terrorist in 2006 Varanasi – The Untold’s new poster

A new poster of Aryeman Keshu’s upcoming film 2006 Varanasi – The Untold was released on Friday. The poster features Raima Sen in two different avatars— in one the actress, clad in a blue saree is seen looking down with a glum expression on her face, while in the other, she is a burkha clad woman with a determined expression! Raima Sen is reportedly essaying the film’s female lead— a terrorist.

The poster raises a critical and controversial question— ‘Every Pakistani is not a terrorist. But why does every terrorist turn out to be a Pakistani?’

Check out the brand new poster of the film here:

2006 Varanasi – The Untold is based on the true incident of the heinous Varanasi blasts, which took place on 7th March 2006 at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple and Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, killing and injuring over 140 people.

The movie, which is one of the last films of late actor Om Puri also stars Rahul Dev, Ravi Kishan and Mukul Dev among others. Filmmaker-writer-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia will reportedly be lending his voice to Om Puri, who passed away before he could complete dubbing for his role.

Directed by Aryeman Keshu and produced by Mira Marwah, Ankit Bhardwaj & Nandan Sankritayan, 2006 Varanasi – The Untold is slated to hit theatres in May this year.