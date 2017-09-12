Raima Sen To Star In Hello – A Web Series By Hoichoi

Bengali diva Raima Sen is back to set your screen ablaze! But this time, the silver screen is not what we are talking about. According to the grapevine, Raima has chosen to star in Hello, a Hoichoi Originals Web Series, over many other national offers that came her way. This is exciting as it will be her debut performance in a web series, that too in Bengali.

Hello, starring Raima Sen, Priyanka Sarkar and Joy Sengupta in the lead roles, is a thriller that will be directed by Anirban Mallick and presented by SVF. Hoichoi is currently shooting a string of Original Shows across genres, promising to entertain Bengalis in India and the Bengali diaspora. It will have over 500 movies, Original Web Series and more than 1000 songs to start with.

SVF, East India’s largest entertainment company, has roped in New York based ViewLift as its technology partner for Hoichoi – the soon-to-be-launched one-stop online video streaming destination for the largest collection of the best in Bengali entertainment content. SVF gave the mandate to ViewLift in October 2016 to develop the Hoichoi app as well as the website. The beta version has already been launched on iOS and Android platforms, with the final version being readied for a grand launch in 2 weeks.

