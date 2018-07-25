Rahul Dravid, who has been regarded as one of the best batsman in the history of Indian cricket has expressed his interest in a biopic that could be made on the cricketer’s life. Moreover, when asked which Bollywood actor he would want to play his role in the biopic, he chose Bollywood’s super-talented actor, Aamir Khan.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Rahul Dravid was asked 25 Questions, one of them being in regard to a biopic on the former cricketer. To which Dravid replied that he feels Aamir Khan is Mr. Perfectionist of the industry, and of late, he would be termed with the same title amongst his fans and co-players in the cricket world. He would love to see Aamir playing his role as he could relate himself to the later.

After MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin and Kapil Dev, let’s see if Bolllywood Filmmakers would consider making a biopic on Cricket’s Mr. perfectionist. Rahul Dravid is currently the Overseas Batting Consultant for the Indian team, and also the head coach for the Under-19 and ‘A’ teams.