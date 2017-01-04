Two new romantic numbers are all set to release tomorrow from Raees and Kaabil. Interestingly, both the films will be clashing on January 25th. The two films seem to be going neck to neck when it comes to their promotional strategies too. After the two item songs, Laila and Saara Zamaana, romantic songs from both the films will also be releasing tomorrow.

Mon Amour is a romantic, peppy number that will have the lead pair dancing a Tango. Raees‘ song O Zaalima on the other hand is expected to be a soulful track with poetic lyrics.

The two films are coming from similar genres and hence it will be a full fledged competition between the two.

Tell us which song are you more excited for.