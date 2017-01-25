Raees Vs Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan Upset With Lower Screen Count

It’s a big day for Bollywood with two big releases, Kaabil and Raees clashing together. While Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan fans will be picking their sides, it seems even the exhibitors have chosen their side.

Earlier it was reported that both the films will be getting a 50-50 screen count, so as to make a fair deal for both films when it comes to box office business. Although, recent reports claim that exhibitors have given a 60-40 preference with 60% for Raees and 40% for latter.

Kaabil‘s producer, Rakesh Roshan is extremely upset with this move. He was even quoted saying that it is disheartening to see such spirit in the industry and that this straightaway makes a loss of 150 crores for him.

Also, the film’s director Sanjay Gupta spoke to a leading daily conveying his disappointment.