The trailer of much talked about Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan is finally here. Playing the deadly Miyan Bhai, Shah Rukh garbs your attention right from the word go of Raees‘ trailer.

The film revolves around Miyan Bhai’s illegal liquor business in Gujarat. Also starring Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan as his love interest, the film seems to balance out on commercial elements with romantic scenes between the two and full flavored ‘desi’ songs quite well.

Another pillar of the film is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the cop who is chasing Miyan Bhai. The actor makes his mark with the dialogue, “Raees Ko Nai Chodunga Main”.

Also, the supporting cast looks promising with actors such as Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who are seen in the trailer. Also, to set the temperatures rising in an item song, comes Sunny Leone.

The strength of the trailer is, of course, lots of Shah Rukh Khan with dialogue-baazi and action. Particularly, the Once Upon A Time In Mumbai kind of punchlines, seem to make a way in this film.

Music has been placed well to keep up the pace of the trailer, giving you the typical crime thriller feel.

Coming to the fact that Raees is clashing with Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan, one may now feel looking at both the trailers that this one is a big clash. It will be a tough choice for the audience to choose between a revenge drama where Hrithik plays a disabled person compares to Shah Rukh playing a don.

All in all Raees looks a wholesome entertainer.

Raees Official Trailer :