January has kicked off with a brand new poster of one of the month’s biggest releases, Raees. Featuring the two leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in an intense pose, the poster reads an interesting caption.

It says, “Tu Shama Hai Toh Yaad Rakhna Main Parwana Hoon.”

The film features Shah Rukh in a grey shade character and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

Check out the poster here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is slated to release on 25th January and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.