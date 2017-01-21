Raees & Kaabil’s Advance Bookings Starts In A Few Circuits

Touted to be one of the biggest clashes of 2017, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil are all set to lock horns on Wednesday,25th. The two films are now set to have a full fledged, non-holiday release on Wednesday and will further enjoy a extended weekend.

The advance booking for the films have already started in certain circuits such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata etc.

While the bookings are open only for a few circuits now, more theaters are expected to start from today.

Considering it is a week day release, the evening shows are expected to have the highest footfalls. What’s interesting to see is, which film is the audience giving more responses to. The advance booking report will be helpful in determining the estimates for day one collections.

Stay tuned for a detailed advance booking report!