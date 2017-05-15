Actress Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu will see RJ Malishka making her Bollywood debut as a radio jockey.

Malishka said in a statement: “I first met Vidya at St. Xavier’s College when I was a noob and she was already heading exalted performance committees for Malhar festival. I have fond memories with her and she is among the sweetest and most positive people I’ve met.”

“I bumped into her repeatedly when she was at ad shoots and while I was still deciding which part of the media I wanted to join.”

Vidya was even trained by Malishka for her role in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Lage Raho Munna Bhai“. And now, they will star in the T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s upcoming film.

Malishka said: “Vidya and I are back in each other’s lives. I was delighted to receive a call from Atul (Kasbekar) and Tanuj (Garg) to be a part of this beautiful fun film. I hope for a lifetime of brushes with cinema because I am a performer.”

“I’ve always wanted to act and God knows that I lose no opportunity to be one in front of the people that know me or on stage. But to be able to do a film with an actor of such substance is a privilege. I cannot wait to rock and roll.”

Actors Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia will also feature in the Suresh Triveni directorial.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini, “Tumhari Sulu” releases worldwide on December 1.

Sulu lands herself an unexpected job of an RJ, who anchors a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic quality and semi-adult shenanigans.

“The character of Sulu is fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded, everything that Vidya is even in real life,” said joint producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini of Ellipsis Entertainment.

“‘Tumhari Sulu’ has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now,” he said.