Radhika Madan Wants To Star In Jab We Met 2 & Much More Unknown Facts About This Chhuriyaan Star

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Star Radhika Madan is a known TV face in the industry! This beauty has won many awards for her stunning performance, which includes Best Debut Actor Award at Zee Gold Awards 2015.

Radhika rose to fame with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and has been huge name since then, now she’s all set to make her debut in Vishal Bhadwaj’s next with Sanya Malhotra titled as Chhuriyaan! While the actress has a huge number of fan following on her social media accounts.

Lets take a look at some of the facts about this beautiful actress!

1- Radhika is a trained dancer.

2- She got a huge fan following after she participated In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8.

3- She wants to be a part of Jab We Met 2 if ever it is made.

4- She is said to be dating Ishan Arya.

5- She has an official app with the name Radhika Madan: Official App.

Radhika has already started prepping for her role in the quaint village of Ronsi, which is a three-hour drive away from Jaipur and will begin shooting for the film end of this month.

It will be interesting to see how well both the actresses performs on screen. All we can do is wait for it! Over 60 girls were auditioned for the film, the plot of which revolves around two sisters who are at loggerheads. Radhika managed to leave a mark with her acting chops and fresh look with her TV show and bagged the role of one of the leads alongside Sanya.