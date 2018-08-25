Radhika Apte Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous While Promoting Her New Web-Series, Ghoul!

Bollywood’s one of the most critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika Apte has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

Besides short films and web series, the actor has also emerged as a popular choice for digital advertising campaigns, and currently is the face of a few popular brands.

Recently, Radhika was seen promoting her upcoming web series Ghoul and she looked drop dead gorgeous in her looks during it.

In her other looks she paired a black leather skirt with formal white shirt with wavy hair and a minimal makeup look with a tube top and side slit long skirt.

Be it her flawless dusky complexion or her dark tresses, Apte’s natural beauty has us crushing on her, HARD. We honestly cannot look away. She looks absolutely stunning in this combo- leather pants, black lace top and lace-up boots. The best part about this look is the dark lip which looks stunning on Apte. Choker and ring aside, her hair was styled with a messy middle part.

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that has resonated with her audience. The actress’ last outings Sacred Games, Lust Stories and PadMan garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Radhika Apte has interesting line up of projects ahead in Bazaar, and Sriram Raghvan’s Shoot The Piano Player in addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.