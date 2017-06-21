After we saw the amazing sneak peak of ‘Radha’ song during the ICC Champions Trophy final, the full song from Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release today. The peppy track looked interesting with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s crackling chemistry. We are getting too much of ‘Jab We Met’ feels from the mini trails of this film and looks like Imtiaz Ali is all set to give us the ultimate rom-com of the year.

So far, we have seen the fun teasers which introduced us to Harry and Sejal’s characters.

In a fun conversation over the release of the song, Shah Rukh tweeted Anushka asking, “Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @AnushkaSharma.”

To which, she replied, “Sochti hoon Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk#RadhaComingTomorrow.”

In this still, we see Anushka looking totally hot in a red dress whereas Shah Rukh’s casual look with shirt buttons opened is a complete lady killer.

Take a look at the still here:

Trending:

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies, thrill, fantasy and the voice within. Apart from the Gujju-Punju mix up, we are sure we’ll see much more exciting stuff in this film.

Shot in exotic locales such as Budapest, Amsterdam, and Prague, this is the first collaboration between Imtiaz and Shah Rukh. The director is known for offbeat films such as Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August 2017.