Race 3: You Just Cannot Guess Which Was The 1st 3D Movie Watched By Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is immensely excited to watch his upcoming action entertainer in 3D. Race 3 will not only mark the 3D debut of Race franchise, but the action entertainer is also the first action film to have a 3D release in India.

Salman Khan will be watching a 3D film years after his last 3D watch. The actor who last watched a 3D film in his childhood is very excited to watch his upcoming action thriller in 3D.

The Superstar shared, “I am very excited to watch Race 3 in 3D. I don’t usually watch 3D films, the last 3D film I watched was Chhota Chetan when I was a kid, now I will directly watch Race 3“.

Director Remo D’Souza who marked India’s first dance 3D film release is now all set to present the first action 3D film of Bollywood with Race 3.

Produced by Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani, it takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.

Marking the festive season of Eid, it proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Race 3 will hit theaters on 15th June 2018.