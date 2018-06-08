Race 3: Will It Beat The Opening Day Collections Of Salman Khan’s Last Three Films? VOTE NOW!

Race 3: Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan aka Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in our country today. Just like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, even Salman is worshipped in the showbiz. Ever since, Salman has started releasing his films on Eid, it has worked in his favour.

In last few years, we saw some amazing films from him and he has proved that he is the real king of box office.

Continuing the ritual, Salman Khan is now all geared up for his upcoming release, Race 3. Talking about his last three releases – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai both the films took a thunderous start on its first day except Tubelight. Salman’s Sultan raked in 36.54 crores on its first day. Whereas Tubelight didn’t enjoy the grand opening but still managed to collect decent figures. It earned 21.15 crores on its opening day.

Salman Khan’s much awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai enjoyed an amazing opening. It became Salman’s 2nd highest openers in his list raking in 36.54 crores on the first day. Apart from Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the Kick actor’s remaining in the top 5 highest openers are Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (40.35 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (33 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (27.25 crores).

Now that Race 3 is around the corner and considering the kind of hype the film has, it might cross Salman’s other films to be the highest openers of all time.

