Race 3 Update: Tom Struthers Compares Salman Khan With Christian Bale & Tom Hardy

Tom Struthers has choreographed action for Christian Bale in The Dark Night and for Tom Hardy in Dunkirk among over three dozen films in a career nearing 30 years. Hollywood’s famous action director Tom Struthers, who is now working on some high-octane stunts for Bollywood film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, finds Indian superstar Salman Khan no less a professional.

Race 3 marks the second time that Struthers is working with Salman, with whom he last collaborated for Tiger Zinda Hai — also widely shot in Abu Dhabi. He loved the experience both times.

“I think you can expect the same kind of enthusiasm and high-octane action in ‘Race 3‘ as ‘Tiger…’, but there’s nothing I can tell you about (the plot),” Struthers told IANS over phone from Abu Dhabi, which is fast becoming a much-loved shooting destination for filmmakers.

He considers Salman as an actor who is sought after and “well-liked”.

“I am very fortunate that in my career I have worked with good, professional people. Salman is among the highest-paid actors in the world… I’ve worked with people like Christian Bale and Tom Hardy. I consider them to be friends and I consider them to be very, very professional.

“Never once have they been unprofessional with me. Salman is in the same category. He was kind, caring about his people, and concerned about his artistes. He cares about where he is going as an actor and about what he is doing about the character he is playing,” added Struthers, whose first tryst with Bollywood was with Nikkhil Advani’s 2013 film “D-Day”.