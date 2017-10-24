Salman Khan, who is all geared up for his upcoming release Tiger Zinda Hai, will begin to shoot for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. We know that Salman recently shot for the last song of Tiger Zinda Hai in Greece and now the buzz is that he will soon start the Race 3 schedule. It seems like Salman is in no mood of taking a break after wrapping his Christmas release.

If reports are to be believed, the Dabangg Khan will take a halt at Abu Dhabi while his way back from Greece, to meet director Remo D’Souza who is already present there prepping up for the shoot.

We all know that Race is a huge franchise and is one of the most loved movies. And this time, the excitement is beyond any limits! Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Salman and not to forget that we have always loved watching this Jodi on the big screen. Since Salman and Remo have collaborated for the project, fans are expecting more from Race 3. Choreographer-director Remo has also stalled the shooting of the finale of his dance reality show, Dance Champions to start the first schedule of Race 3.

Earlier in an interview, Ramesh Taurani of Tips said, “As of now, Salman and Jacqueline have been finalised for the lead while Remo D’Souza is directing it. We are yet to lock the rest of the cast and crew. We start shooting on a set in Mumbai in October, followed by a long international schedule. We are currently figuring out the dates and foreign locations. The story is set abroad and will be completely different instead of taking off from the previous two films.”

Well, we are quite excited for it! Are you too?