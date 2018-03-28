Race 3 Update: Read On To Know When The Trailer Will Be Out

The makers of Race 3 recently released the character posters of Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Not only this the makers also released a family poster which did not feature Freddy Daruwala. So should we assume that the actor is the villain in the movie? Well, we will have to wait to get the answer to this one!

These posters raised the curiosity bar amongst the audience after their release. Now, the fans cannot wait to see the trailer of the film, which is set to release on Eid this year.

Going by the recent social media buzz, it seems the makers are planning to release the trailer during the 2nd week of April.

An India.com report suggested that the makers will launch some teasers featuring each of the characters before the trailer release.

Race 3 is all set to bring the super hit Jodi of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in Kick. The actress was also a part of Race 2.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has collaborated with Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct this installment of Race franchise. The first two parts, Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan.