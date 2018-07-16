Race 3 Songs Cross 75 Million Streams In Just 6 Weeks On Gaana

Gaana, music streaming app, saw an ‘all-time hit’ record-breaking performance on the songs of Salman starrer Race 3. Gaana is the exclusive music streaming partner for Race 3.

The songs of Race 3 hit a milestone to cross 75 million streams within 6 weeks of song release. It is expected to cross the 150 million streams in next couple of months making this one of the top albums on Gaana. This whooping number of song plays / streams even surpasses the previous precedence set by gaana with its past movie associations.

Gaana is the biggest player in the music streaming space and with this pace of growth it is expected to get the next wave of 100 million listeners onto the music streaming platform. This makes Gaana the most preferred destination for all the big production houses in the film industry to launch and promote their music and films. In the past, Gaana has been the launch pad for some of the big budgets films including Salman khan starrer successful movies like Tubelight and Tiger Zinda hai.

Prashan Agarwal CEO Gaana said “With more than 65 million users a month, Gaana is one of the biggest internet-based music platforms in the market which showcases music content of leading Bollywood movies. Our association with Salman Khan starrer it is a big step towards bringing industry first content to our discerning customers.”