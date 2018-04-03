Race 3 Shoot Update: Jacqueline Fernandez Takes THIS Special Training For The Film

Jacqueline Fernandez ’s first look from Race 3 was released recently where the actress is seen holding a gun.

The stylish look has received an amazing response from all quarters.

When we inquired further, we heard from sources close to the actress that Jacqueline has been training to use the gun for the film.

Jacqueline will be seen doing a lot of action in the film for the very first time and is leaving no stone unturned for this debut.

A specialist of the same has been taking sessions of Jacqueline, teaching her how to handle and operate the gun.