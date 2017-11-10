Race 3: Salman Khan Will Take Race Franchise To Another Level  

Salman Khan who is best known for his power packed action, will be seen recreating the magic in the genre with Race 3. The actor shot for a Mahoorat shot in Mumbai, leaving the audience’s curiosity levels racing.

The actor is all set to take the Race franchise to new heights with his patent style.

Over the years, Salman Khan has time and again treated the audience with his high octane action stunts onscreen and now with Race 3 the actor is all set to action levels to an all new high.

The first two installments of Race 3 have been an audience favorite and emerged as a Hit amongst the masses. With Salman leading the third installment of the franchise, Race 3 is being touted as a record-breaking film already.

Ever since the film has been announced audience are high on anticipation to witness Salman in his action avatar. With Race 3, Salman is all set to team up again with Jacqueline Fernandez after Kick. The film has rolled on floors today in Mumbai and it promises to be high on the action flick. According to a report in Bollywood Life, a huge set has been built at the studio. Yesterday was the first day of the shoot and Salman will be shooting for a chase sequence from the film. Apart from him, both Jacqueline and Daisy too will be shooting a dance number.

If reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor, who has been constant in the Race series, might also join the third part too! well, none of the team members have confirmed it officially. But it will be a treat to watch Anil and Salman together sharing some screen space.